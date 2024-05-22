"The gay Mr. Beast of grappling” - Fans react to Craig Jones feeding 600 children in Philippines during BJJ trip

Craig Jones is showing himself to be a man of the people following a recent trip to the Philippines, where he took part in helping an initiative that aimed to feed 600 children in need. The Australian has been travelling the world for large parts of 2024, and has documented his visits to Ukraine, Dubai and Kazakhstan.

Jones recently traveled to Manila, the capital of the Philippines, for a business trip, and whilst he was there, he decided to engage in some charitable work. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu star planned on feeding children from slums in Manila, with hopes to give them the most popular fast-food chain in the country - Jollibee.

According to Jones, the most popular dish is none other than spaghetti with tomato sauce, and fried chicken.

The former ADCC World Championship silver medalist shared a snippet from his time in Manila on Instagram, which drew a number of positive and hilarious reactions from fans.

"Feeding 600 kids in Manila live on @bteamjj YouTube"

Craig Jones goes back and forth with head of ADCC after hinting at his own BJJ tournament

Craig Jones recently announced that he would be organizing his own Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament with a staggering $1 million in prize money for the winner of each weight category.

His decision appears to have stemmed from frustration surrounding the lack of increased prize money for the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships, which is currently the most prestigious BJJ tournament in the world.

According to Jones, the prize money for winning ADCC 2024 will be the same as it was ten years prior. Given this, he decided he would rather start his own competition, and will not feature at ADCC 2024 despite winning a silver medal at the 2022 edition.

He recently went back and forth with the head organizer of ADCC, Mo Jassim, who was clearly frustrated with the Australian. Jones posted a photo with Jassim while quoting a Kendrick Lamar lyric from his recent beef with rapper Drake.

"Don't tell no lies about me and I won't tell truths about you... Podcast invitation still open @mojassim80?"

The pair traded words in the comments section of the post, with Jassim eager to sit down with the Australian.

