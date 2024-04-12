"The glove didn't fit?" - UFC star Sean Strickland gives cryptic reaction to O. J. Simpson's death

Sean Strickland recently reacted to former NFL star O.J. Simpson's death and took to social media to express himself.

Simpson was widely considered among the best running backs in the league and had made his mark in the broadcasting world. However, his achievements were marred by his infamous 1995 trial for the brutal murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her associate, Ron Goldman.

As one of the most controversial figures of the late 20th century, Simpson was consistently a subject of public discourse on law, race, and class in America. He notably maintained his innocence over the years. His prostate cancer diagnosis was made public earlier this year, and he succumbed to the illness on April 10.

Reacting to his death, Strickland took to X and posted a cryptic question, seemingly taking a shot at legendary pop-music icon Michael Jackson. The UFC star wrote:

"I wonder if OJ ever thought, 'F**k you kill one white woman, and you're a villain for the rest of your life, you molest a few kids, and you get a Las Vegas show on the strip" I mean... the glove didn't fit?"

While Strickland didn't explicitly name Jackson, many fans speculated that the former middleweight champ's reference to molested kids, a Vegas show, and "gloves" pointed at the musical legend.

For context, 'MJ' lived in Las Vegas from 2006 to 2008 and was also honored with a key to the city. After his death, the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas put on a special tribute show by Cirque de Soleil to remember him. Severe allegations of child abuse notably scarred his legacy during his latter years.

UFC icon Chael Sonnen joins Sean Strickland in reacting to O.J. Simpson's death

After Sean Strickland took to social media to post his reaction to O.J. Simpson's passing away, UFC vet Chael Sonnen also joined in and posted a tongue-in-cheek condolence message for the late NFL star.

'The American Gangster' took to X and joked about Simpson's alleged crime revolving around the murder of his wife. Sonnen cleverly played on the topic and wrote:

"Finally OJ can rest easy knowing that his wife's killer is dead."

While Simpson did serve a 9-year jail sentence for an unrelated crime, he was later acquitted of charges related to the double murder of his wife and her friend. Over the past few years, Simpson had become a social media celebrity and was known to post his opinions on sports and politics on X.

