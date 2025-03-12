"The guy has become a joke" - Fans react to footage of Conor McGregor's name triggering boos by Irish crowds in Dublin during Limp Bizkit concert 

Conor McGregor receiving boos from his home audience at a Dublin concert has sparked reaction from MMA fans worldwide. While many bashed McGregor, claiming that he himself was to blame for all of the hatred, others sympathized with the Irish superstar.

Ad

For context, Florida-based heavy rock band Limp Bizkit recently held a concert in Dublin, Ireland as part of their 'Loserville 2025' tour. Prior to the music event, McGregor shared an Instagram post, hinting at his presence at the concert.

Surprisingly, 'The Notorious' was booed by the crowd, as evidenced by ACD MMA's X post, which stated:

''Conor McGregor was loudly BOOED by his home city of Dublin, Ireland at a Limp Bizkit concert tonight where he was apparently in attendance.''

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''The guy has become a joke''

Another one stated:

''As an Irish person we don’t like mctapper anymore. He’s an embarrasing. We like someone like Paul Hughes! Humble and a warrior.''

Other fans wrote:

''Please … there is like 2 liberal women saying boo in that crowd''

Ad

''Safe to say we will never see Conor McGregor fight again. The people have completely turned on him and he has nobody to blame but himself.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ on X]

McGregor's professional and personal lives have taken a hit in recent years. Last year, he was found liable of sexually assaulting Nikita Hand at a Dublin hotel in 2018 and was ordered by the civil court to pay more than $250,000 in compensation.

Ad

As for the MMA scene, McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg in the opening round of his bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. In addition, a toe injury derailed the plans of his return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year.

Conor McGregor teases his appearance on the JRE podcast

While many in the MMA community are awaiting Conor McGregor's octagon return, the former double champion has expressed his wish to appear on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Ad

McGregor recently took to X and sent a message to Rogan, writing:

''What’s up @joerogan my man I messaged you! Are you looking for a guest on the podcast, I have a great one for you!''

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.