"The guy hits like a truck" - Warren Spencer heaps praise on Andrew Tate after 35-round spar

To prepare for his upcoming fight with Aaron Chalmers, it appears that Warren Spencer has been training with former kickboxer Andrew Tate.

In an interview with IFL TV, Spencer spoke on what his experience was like sparring with Tate, as the two supposedly went for 35 rounds. Spencer said Tate hits 'like a truck' and he could see how the influencer got the nickname 'Cobra.'

Spencer said:

"I gotta tell you, man. The guy hits like a truck. He looks like he's not trying. That's the fantastic thing about Andrew's style. It's very relaxed and elusive. And there's a reason why they call him the Cobra because he snaps like a cobra."

Expand Tweet

Spencer continued to shower Andrew Tate with praise as he stated that the two trained at Tate's home in Romania. Spencer continued to say:

"I was fortunate enough to get [Andrew Tate] when he was fresh. He sort of came to me and was like 'you, let's go.' Then 35 rounds later we were beaten, the sun was heavy upon us, and I was falling asleep by the pool smoking cigars. It was a fantastic experience and he's a brother. I'm sure he's gonna tune in tomorrow night."

Spencer will fight Aaron Chalmers on Nov. 24, 2023.

Warren Spencer trained with Andrew Tate for his war with Aaron Chalmers

In a fight for the Crypto Fight Night title, Warren Spencer and Aaron Chalmers will headline the CFN event on Nov. 24, 2023, in Dubai.

The event will be the third of CFN, a promotion that combines cryptocurrency and boxing. According to FITE, the event features a few of the world's leading crypto traders competing against each other.

The event will take place in the Yume Theater of the United Arab Emirates.

Expand Tweet

The fight will be on the main card of the event headlined by Trading Lord and Krown competing for the WBC Crypto Championship. The entire fight card will be streamed on FITE TV.