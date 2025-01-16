"The harder the route, the longer the reign" - Nico Carrillo says Nabil Anane is another step toward bantamweight takeover

Scottish warrior Nico Carrillo might have had to take a slight detour as he prances to a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Still, the No. 2-ranked contender believes he's on the right path to attaining the coveted gold as long as he comes out victorious in his next outing in ONE Championship.

At ONE 170 on Jan. 24 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 'King of the North' goes toe-to-toe with No.5-ranked Nabil Anane for the chance to secure the division's interim crown.

Originally, the Scotsman was scheduled to vie for the 26 pounds of gold alongside kingpin 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9. However, an injury during fight camp forced the Thai out.

Though things initially looked like they took a turn for the worse, Nico Carrillo is pleased by how things played out as the promotion granted him a dance for the provisional strap next Friday.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of fight night, he said:

"This one [Superlek's injury] is out of my hands, but I'll make it all so much worth it. The harder the route, the longer the reign."

Though there hasn't been any update on Superlek’s comeback date, the promotion did point out that the winner of this scrap will unify the 26 pounds of gold against the kingpin at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang in Saitama Super Arena on March 23.

Kulabdam wants the winner of Nico Carrillo-Nabil Anane war

If Superlek's return takes a hit, 'Left Meteorite' Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai will be happy to keep whoever emerges as the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion busy.

Shortly after his win over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 27 last week, the Thai knockout specialist told media at the presser that he'll be ready to step up and face Nico Carrillo or Nabil Anane:

"If I get matched with the winner, I'm ready. It's 50/50. But for sure, it would be fun and entertaining."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

