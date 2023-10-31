“The hardest belt is the white belt” - Demetrious Johnson shares his insights in BJJ journey

Mixed martial arts GOAT, Demetrious Johnson, shared a valuable lesson with those who want to embark on a journey in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. According to him, achieving black belt status – surprisingly – isn’t the hardest belt to earn.

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion said that the white belt is the hardest to gain. He explained his sentiment in a recent Instagram video.

The ‘Mighty Mouse’ stated:

“The hardest belt to gain, ladies and gentlemen, is the white belt, right? The hardest thing to do is just start. Once you start, everything becomes easier. And if you know a thing about jiu-jitsu, it’s a culture.”

The 37-year-old American, who competes out of AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA, expanded his legendary resume as he ventured into the world of BJJ earlier this year. As he has thrived in his bread and butter, ‘Mighty Mouse’ took home the gold medal in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division at the IBJJF Masters World. By doing that, Johnson earned his second stripe brown belt, which moved him closer to his goal of becoming a BJJ black belt.

Aside from joining and conquering more BJJ tournaments all around the world, Johnson has also helped his good friend Bibiano Fernandes put up his own gym, Flash Academy Martial Arts, in Canada.

Johnson vouched for the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and encouraged his fans to learn from the Brazilian as Fernandes and his team have long mastered the grappling art.

He said:

“Bibiano is an extension of that. He always wants to make sure that you are doing better. If you have a problem, Bibi is always the first person to ask, ‘What is your problem? How can we fix it? Let’s work through the situation.' This is the perfect place to come and train with Bibiano Fernandes to learn how to jiu-jitsu.”

After all, the 43-year-old Brazilian has the credentials and a long list of accolades, which includes a BJJ black belt and multiple-time MMA world titles, both in DREAM and ONE Championship.