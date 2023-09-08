"The hate is getting to him" - MMA Twitter divided after Israel Adesanya accuses Sean Strickland of 'tryna cancel' him 

Fans have been left divided after Israel Adesanya accused his upcoming opponent Sean Strickland of trying to cancel him.

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland are set to lock horns this weekend at UFC 293. As one would expect, things have been heating up between the two ahead of their fight. At the recently held press conference, Strickland took shots at the UFC middleweight champion in an attempt to get into his head.

Strickland attacked Adesanya by trashing him for selling out for money by bringing up his commercial where 'The Last Stylebender' was seen representing China and called himself a Chinese. Moreover, 'Tarzan' even accused the UFC champion of assaulting his pet.

This was a reference to one of the clips that showed Israel Adesanya cuddling his dog on a couch before lowering his hand and touching its genitals in a move that led to widespread criticism. Responding to the same, Adesanya recently took to Twitter and clapped back at Strickland for his failed attempts of trying to cancel him. He said:

"Imagine tryna cancel someone and failing MISERABLY. Lol anywh*re, I’m on weight, your president is fu*ked…like a bit*h! 2 days!"

MMA fans have seemingly been left divided in their opinions on the matter. While some fans believe the hate is getting to Adesanya, others have sided with the UFC middleweight champion. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Can't cancel someone who don't wanna be cancelled"

"The hate is getting to him"

Israel Adesanya claims he views himself as the underdog against Sean Strickland

As one would expect, Israel Adesanya is a heavy favorite going into his bout against Sean Strickland and is expected to emerge victorious with relative ease. However, he has stated that he is viewing himself as the underdog in his fight against 'Tarzan'.

During a recent media scrum ahead of UFC 293, Adesanya had this to say:

"I don't listen to those voices. I hear people say, 'The odds are this... I'm putting my parlay on you.' Man f**k your parlay, I put my life on this s**t. I don't listen to those voices. I look at myself as the underdog in this fight. I don't even know where my belt is at. This is not even my belt, I don't give a f**k. I just want to beat people up."

