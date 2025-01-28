“The holes in my game have been addressed” - Lito Adiwang says he’s perfected his flaws for ONE Fight Night 28 return

Filipino strawweight fighter Lito Adiwang said he is every bit ready heading into his scheduled return to action next month, confident he has elevated his game further by addressing holes in his arsenal.

'Thunder Kid' is featured in a strawweight MMA match at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza on Prime Video on Feb. 8 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against Keito Yamakita of Japan.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, the 31-year-old SOMA Fight Club affiliate spoke about his readiness ahead of his next match, saying:

"This time around, I’m coming off injuries again, but my confidence is here. I believe that I’m fully healed and the holes in my game have been addressed so that we can produce a good match against Keito."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Lito Adiwang has been on an impressive roll since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for a year and a half in September 2023, winning three straight. His latest victory was in February last year by unanimous decision over Australian-Thai fighter Danial Williams.

His upcoming opponent, Yamakita, meanwhile, has won back-to-back matches and three of four since making his ONE Championship debut in March 2023.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and for free at U.S. prime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Lito Adiwang out to get 2025 campaign to a good start

Riding an impressive three-game winning run, Lito Adiwang is out to sustain it and get his 2025 campaign to a good start with a win over Keito Yamakita at ONE Fight Night 28 on Feb. 8.

He made this known in the same interview, stressing that he needs to strike while the iron is hot and continue to make his way up in the standings.

The 31-year-old Bali, Indonesia-based fighter said:

"I'm super happy and very excited, so it's a really happy new year. I do believe that everything happens for a reason, and everything will be aligned at the right time. And I do believe that this is the right time."

Since coming on board ONE Championship in 2019, Adiwang has been a steady force in the strawweight MMA lane, holding a 9-3 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.