“The intent in every strike is vicious” - Thanh Le’s skull-crushing strikes have fans terrified for his opponents

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le has been knocking out his opponents in the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in May 2019. All of his victories were stoppages, and he never needed the judges’ scorecards to raise his hand after every fight.

Because of the 100% finishing rate, Le is now tagged as a knockout specialist and has built his reputation for being one of the hardest-hitting athletes on the entire roster. Although he is coming off a unanimous decision defeat against Tang Kai in his previous outing in August 2022, where he lost his world title and received his first promotional defeat, the American-Vietnamese fighter is ready to bounce back.

The 38-year-old is scheduled to meet No. 3-ranked contender Ilya Freymanov on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title. In the buildup to this match, ONE Championship posted a video of all Le’s finishes on their Instagram account, which they captioned::

Thanh Le sends ‘em to the canvas 😱 Can the former featherweight MMA titleholder secure the interim gold against Ilya Freymanov on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 🏆 @thanhlemma

This highlight-reel clip garnered praise from fans, who quickly jumped into the comment section to show their admiration for Le’s punching power. Users @punpunkonkon, @tommy.lisenby, @very_lucrative504, @chitownbrute, and @word___qp said that the MidCity MMA athlete is a savage:

Meanwhile, another fan with the username @sharmilaqamar badly wants to see the former champion back in action:

"I miss seeing Thanh Le in the circle 😭"

After over a year-long hiatus, the wait is finally over for fans, as they will see Le fight again at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to potentially earn an undisputed world title rematch with the former Chinese tormentor and exact revenge on him.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.