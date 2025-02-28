"The itch that needs to be scratched" - Women's MMA stalwart weighs in on Amanda Nunes' potential return to the UFC

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaAmanda Nunes returning to the cage is something many fans hope for, and that the former two-division champion has teased before. One of the most prolific figures in women's mixed martial arts recently offered her thoughts on this very topic.

Ad

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Invicta FC CEO and president Shannon Knapp, who has promoted Nunes' fights before under the IFC banner, discussed multiple topics, including if 'The Lioness' will ever return to MMA.

While stating she thinks it could happen and r on mentioning her confidence that the former multi-division UFC champion could still compete, being incredibly competitive with the best, Knapp said,

"Will it happen? Of course I don't know. But I had the pleasure of working with Amanda [Nunes] at Strikeforce as well. So you know, I've known her for a long time. She's a fierce competitor. I haven't talked to her in a while. So I don't know how retirement is sitting with her. If she's enjoying it or as they say the itch that needs to be scratched kind of thing."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"But she's very, very talented. Always has been. I can remember the first time I saw her fight against Julia Budd in Strikeforce... I always say that she changed Julia Budd's career in that regard. Julia was always a stand up athlete and then after Amanda, she kind of changed and veered in a different direction. More of the wrestling side."

Ad

Check out Shannon Knapp's thoughts on if Nunes will return to MMA below (5:20):

Ad

Amanda Nunes' former coach touches on a scenario where she could return to the UFC

Amanda Nunes already has a galvanized legacy with multiple UFC title reigns across multiple weight divisions to her credit, and many see her as the greatest women's mixed martial artist of all time. The 36-year-old has not fought since UFC 289, where Nunes made the final defense of her 135-pound strap by defeating Irene Aldana.

Ad

With a likely-to-happen but still unbooked bantamweight title fight between reigning champion Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison, the theory many have is that Nunes would want to return and fight the victor of that theorized contest. Nunes' previous coach, Din Thomas, recently stated on The Ariel Helwani Show that he thinks that his former student's window for coming back has passed.

Thomas did mention, though, that if someone like Harrison became UFC champion and began trash-talking the legendary figure a bit, it could compel Amanda Nunes to embark on a return to the octagon.

Ad

Thomas also said that the native of Brazil had called him a few months to a year ago, indicating a desire to start training again after immersing herself in family life since she decided to hang up the gloves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.