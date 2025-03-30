"The kid is good" - Fans react to Raul Rosas Jr.'s win over Vince Morales as 20-year-old breaks UFC record set six years before his birth

Fans were impressed with Raul Rosas Jr., who broke the decades-old record with his win over Vince Morales at UFC Mexico City on March 29. Rosas Jr. used his aggressive grappling style to outwork the veteran fighter en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Ad

The win extended Rosas Jr.'s unbeaten streak to four and marked his fifth victory in the UFC overall. With his latest triumph, Rosas Jr., born in 2004, became the youngest fighter to score five UFC wins. He is 20 years and 177 days old.

The previous record was held by Vitor Belfort, who reached the five-win milestone in the UFC at 21 years and 203 days old with his iconic knockout win over Wanderlei Silva at UFC Brazil in October 1998.

Ad

Trending

The UFC shared the statistics on its official X handle.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reacting to the UFC's social media post showing Rosas Jr. being declared the winner at UFC Mexico City, fans shared their thoughts on his performance and the new record.

In the fight, Morales was able to trap Rosas Jr. in front headlock on a few occasions. Although the chokes were tight, Rosas Jr. maintained his composure and escaped. While some fans praised Rosas Jr.'s progression, a few criticized his performance in the closely contested fight.

Ad

One fan commented:

"The kid is good. He’s getting better and better every fight."

Another fan wrote:

"Still young & a lot to learn can’t deny the Heart of Raul. most fighters are tapping or sleeping in a choke position like that."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Rosas Jr., a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, made his UFC debut with a first-round submission win over Jay Perrin in December 2022 when he was 18 years old. The Mexican fighter suffered his first professional defeat against Christian Rodriguez at UFC 287 in April 2023. Since then, he has defeated Terrence Mitchell, Ricky Turcios, Aori Quileng and most recently, Vince Morales.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.