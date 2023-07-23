“The king is back” - Fans react to BJJ legend Gordon Ryan training with legendary Olympic Judoka two months after announcing crippling medical setback

Gordon Ryan is back in training after months away from the sport due to a severe medical condition that put him out of action.

The BJJ legend was seen grappling with Olympic Judoka and former MMA fighter Satoshi Ishii. Ryan has been out of action since earlier this year when he was diagnosed with strep throat. His condition kept getting worse and he explained in one of his Instagram posts that he was on antibiotics for 40 days straight and that took a huge toll on his body.

Here's what fans had to say about his return to training:

"I have to imagine grappling Ishii is a nightmare"

"I imagine that it must be like getting tossed around like a pizza"

"We need videos of this exchange ASAP"

"The king is back"

Gordon Ryan believes drug testing will ruin BJJ tournaments and events

Gordon Ryan is the undisputed 'GOAT' of BJJ due to his dominance and the number of achievements he has racked up during his career. The American, however, has never been able to escape PED accusations due to his near-perfect physique. The accusations became all the more clear when Ryan recently spoke to Bruce Buffer about how drug testing would ruin BJJ tournaments:

"I think if USADA steps into, like, Fight Pass events, for example, it’s gonna ruin Fight Pass events."

He added:

"If USADA comes into just one organization, it’s gonna pretty much crush that organization and athletes will just not compete in that organization."

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow



Gordon Ryan on drug testing coming into BJJ/Grappling "I think if USADA steps into, like, Fight Pass events, for example, it’s gonna ruin Fight Pass events."Gordon Ryan on drug testing coming into BJJ/Grappling pic.twitter.com/TdThAYynuL

Following his battle with strep throat, the BJJ legend looks like a shadow of his former self. However, now that he has started training again, it will not take him too long to get back into the shape that he is so well known for. Gordon Ryan has not yet confirmed when he will return to competition but he has made it clear that he plans to compete till he is 40.

Take a look at his post: