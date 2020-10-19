'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung calls himself a 'fool' after loss to Brian Ortega 

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung was defeated convincingly by Brian Ortega at last week's main event at UFC Fight Island. The South Korean lost the fight 50-45 on all three of the judge's scorecards.

Speaking after the fight, The Zombie said (translated from Korean via the MMA Junkie):

I don’t remember the third, fourth and fifth rounds. I can’t remember, but it’s amazing to see how I’m fighting..haha.. I have to find out why I lost when I lose the game. Right, I’m just a fool. Ortega was so good… I just feel so embarrassed about me now. Still, thank you for supporting me a lot. I’m sorry.

When the fifth round was about one minute left, my mind returned. So, at the end of the fifth round, I knew if the fourth round would start. Rounds 3, 4, and 5 were just… fights. Obviously, I was expecting to be South Po, and I prepared a lot, and Eddie coach also ordered properly.. Gym left-handed players are using the technique of harassing left-handed athletes. But… haha If I play again, I want to prepare for the third round.

Brian Ortega executed the perfect game plan against Chan Sung Jung, staying on the outside and accumulating damage on his opponent. Ortega came out in a southpaw stance, perhaps catching The Korean Zombie by surprise as he struggled to close the distance against the American.

The Korean Zombie, a power puncher, was on a two-fight win streak against Frankie Edgar and Renato Moicano. The loss will mean the 33-year-old will need to rack up more wins if he is to get another shot at the title.

Ortega, who was coming off a two-year layoff after the loss to Max Holloway, looked better than ever. Since his last fight, the LA native changed the majority of his team and showed considerable improvements to his stand-up game.

Ortega will challenge the champion Alexander Volkanovski next after the Australian picked up back-to-back wins against Max Holloway.