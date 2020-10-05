The Korean Zombie issues an apology for trash talking Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski

While The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung has earned his reputation as one of the more respectful fighters on the UFC roster, his recent behavior hasn't seemed that way.

That is, of course, the behavior directed at his next opponent Brian Ortega and potentially the man he faces with a victory - Alexander Volkanovksi. The Korean Zombie had been using social media to trash talk the Champion and the former title contender, but he spoke to MMAjunkie.com and admitted that it was more to gain fanfare than it was being genuine.

The Korean Zombie then went on to issue an apology to his fans:

“I am not a person who enjoys trash-talking, but I tried some of them recently because I thought my fans would like them. But the result was not good and my friend was affected, so I won’t be doing trash talking anymore. I apologize for all the trash talking I did to Ortega and the champion, so I hope Ortega won’t continue trash talking to me anymore,” The Korean Zombie said.

It's interesting that The Korean Zombie felt the need to resort to trash talk, especially since his fighting style is exciting enough to make him among the most marketable stars in the UFC's Featherweight division.

The future of The Korean Zombie in UFC

The October 17th bout between The Korean Zombie and Brian Ortega is expected to be a No.1 Contender's fight. While the two were scheduled to face off last year in the final fight of the decade, Ortega would pull out and be replaced by Frankie Edgar - who got decimated anyway.

If The Korean Zombie can pick up his third straight win, then it's a surefire title shot for him against Alexander Volkanovski. Given that Yair Rodriguez vs Zabit Magomedsharipov is still being remade, the chances of Zombie getting a title shot are much higher.

Brian Ortega hasn't fought in nearly two years now.