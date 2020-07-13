The Korean Zombie says Alexander Volkanovski is a "shameful" champion, calls for a fight against him

The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung isn't happy about the way the Featherweight Championship fight at UFC 251 played out. Alexander Volkanovski retained the title against Max Holloway after beating him by a razor-thin split decision.

The decision, however, was heavily criticized as many felt that the Hawaiian Max Holloway had done enough to regain the Featherweight Championship. Chan Sung Jung, who is expected to face Brian Ortega at some point this year, took to Instagram to lash out at the Australian Alexander Volkanovski, who he called a "shameful" Champion. He demanded a fight against him and vowed to not leave it to the judges:

Is The Korean Zombie eligible for a title shot?

It's an interesting match-up, but The Korean Zombie might still be a win away from a title shot. Right now, there appears to be four names in the mix - Zabit Magomedsharipov, The Korean Zombie, Yair Rodriguez, and Brian Ortega.

Dana White stated that the winner of Zombie-Ortega will be the #1 contender, while Magomedsharipov's manager Rizvan Magomedov stated that the Russian will get a title shot if he beats Yair Rodriguez in their fight that's expected to happen within the next month or two.

The Featherweight division is interesting right now and the most stacked it's been in years. By the end of the year, Alexander Volkanovski will undoubtedly have his next challenger. However, should he be out of action for a long time, we wouldn't be surprised to see the winner of both the above fights have a #1 contender's scrap.

Brian Ortega called out The Korean Zombie for 'not accepting' their fight, but Chan Sung Jung hit back by stating that South Korea still has lockdown restrictions that would prevent him from traveling.

The two were supposed to face off in the final UFC fight of the decade last December, but Ortega pulled out and was replaced by Frankie Edgar.