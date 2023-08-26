The Korean Zombie sends MMA Twitter into overdrive after surviving Max Holloway’s ‘impossible’ anaconda choke: “He’s literally the walking dead”

'The Korean Zombie' brought tears to the eyes of every MMA fan as he announced his retirement at UFC Fight Night Singapore.

The featherweight legend showed his toughness in his last fight competing against arguably the world's second-best 145 lbs fighter - Max Holloway.

Fans are still buzzing about a moment in the contest that took the breadth out of every 'Korean Zombie' fan.

While the experts had given no chance to Chan Sung Zhung, he showed why he was rated as one of the best strikers in the division for over a decade. 'The Korean Zombie' brought the fight to Holloway, who was more than prepared for a war. The Hawaiian fighter landed some lethal counters when 'Zombie' rushed towards him, hurting him on several occasions.

One moment that stood out was when Holloway cinched in a choke as the Korean fighter appeared hurt and moments away from going to sleep. Referee Marc Goddard was closely examining the moment.

Holloway even pointed to the ref to check if 'Zombie' was still awake. Not only was he awake, but he also survived and forced Holloway to let go of the choke with his resilience. It appeared 'Blessed' didn't want to burn his arms and chose to ground and pound.

Fans couldn't believe when they saw Holloway let go of the choke. Here are a few reactions from fans who embraced 'The Korean Zombie' legacy.

'The Korean Zombie' wanted to test Max Holloway's power

'The Korean Zombie' is one of the rarest nicknames that overshadowed a fighter's real name. Chan Sung Jung himself acknowledged that he preferred his nickname over his real name. His ability to take damage and keep moving forward to land his shots made for quite a highlight package throughout his career.

The Korean fighter always believed in his chin and power. He had called out Max Holloway in 2021, saying the Hawaiian fighter does not possess knockout power. However, 'Zombie' got a real surprise inside the octagon as Holloway showcased his superior striking and timed some lethal blows.

The fight-ending sequence showed it was never a good idea to rush towards an elite striker like Max Holloway. 'Blessed' landed a counter and left 'The Korean Zombie' face first to the mat, securing him a walk-off KO.

