The Korean Zombie walkout song: To which track does Chan Sung Jung walk out to in the UFC?

Chan Sung-Jung, fondly known by his nickname The Korean Zombie, has walked out to the protest song ‘Zombie’ by Irish alternative rock band the Cranberries. The song was written in response to the death of two children in the Warrington Bombings. It has been characterized as the expression of pain and anger.

‘Zombie’ does not characterize Chan Sung Jung’s calm and pleasant personality. However, the sheer aggression and controlled chaos in his fights probably best connect to the grunge music.

Chan Sung Jung walked out to ‘Zombie’ for the last time at UFC Singapore on August 26, 2023. The predominantly Asian audience gave their hero a grand welcome befitting his illustrious MMA career.

The Korean Zombie retires from professional MMA

The Korean Zombie, coming off a loss against champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273 in March 2022, fought Max Holloway at UFC Singapore on August 26. His loss against Volkanovski was the second title shot of the South Korean fighter’s career. He previously challenged Jose Aldo for the title in 2013. With a win over Holloway, the 36-year-old fighter hoped to get the final crack at the UFC gold.

However, Holloway turned out to be the better fighter on this night and The Korean Zombie suffered a brutal knockout loss in the third frame of this five-round contest. The South Korean fighter strived to become a champion for the entirety of his MMA career.

He gracefully accepted the end of his time as the top contender after the loss. Chan Sung Jung retired with a 17-8 record as a pro and holds wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Frankie Edgar, Mark Homminick, and Leonard Garcia.