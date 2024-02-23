"The last fight on UFC 300" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal's surprise two-word warning to Nate Diaz shortly after BMF statement 

Not long after calling for a BMF title fight against Justin Gaethje, Jorge Masvidal recently fired some warning shots at Nate Diaz on social media. Both former UFC stars are considered bonafide MMA icons, so many fans were hyped to see one seemingly calling out the other for a fight.

Masvidal and Diaz went up against each other for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 in November 2019. Both men went to war to earn the honor of being known as the 'Baddest Motherf***er' in the UFC, with 'Gamebred' ultimately getting his hand raised via third-round knockout due to a doctor's stoppage.

The Diaz fight was Masvidal's last professional victory, following which he went on a four-fight losing slide. After his last unanimous decision loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 last April, he called it a career and stepped away from the sport. However, it appears Masvidal is looking to make a comeback.

After calling out Gaethje for a BMF title fight, Masvidal took to X and seemingly called out Diaz for a rematch. He posted:

"YOU’RE DEAD @NateDiaz209."

Seeing 'Gamebred' fire shots at Diaz, fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reactions. @MMAFighting also reposted the tweet.

Jorge Masvidal calls out Justin Gaethje for potential BMF title fight

As mentioned above, Jorge Masvidal is set on reclaiming the BMF title and is willing to fight Justin Gaethje for it. 'The Highlight' notably defeated Masvidal's American Top Team (ATT) teammate Dustin Poirier via second-round knockout to win the ceremonial title at UFC 291 last July.

In a recent interview with Lowkick MMA, Masvidal stated that he'd love an opportunity to win the BMF title back. Promising to hurt Gaethje badly, he said:

"When I won the belt, Dana said it would be one-of-one, the belt is done, and there would be no defending it... They’re doing things a little differently, and Justin is very good."

He continued:

"The guy that he beat to get that belt is a f***ing stud, he’s a killer, Dustin Poirier. But if you put BMF against BMF, if you put me against Gaethje in there, I would break his f***ing eye orbital, and I would f*cking chop him up. Hopefully, that can happen at some point."

Catch Jorge Masvidal's comments below (9:50):