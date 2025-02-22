"The level of disrespect" - Fans react as popular MMA podcast's X account releases hilarious poster for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong has drawn the attention of the Show Me the Money Podcast, which is ran by UFC lightweight Renato Moicano. The podcast's X/Twitter account released a promotional image of Cejudo and Song, poking fun at 'Triple C's' height. Naturally, the fans couldn't hold back their amusement.

The account tweeted an image where Cejudo was made to look noticeably shorter than Song, which is somewhat accurate given that he is just 5 feet 4 inches tall. Meanwhile, Song is 8 inches taller than him. The post was followed by a humorously oblivious caption.

"Who you got on Saturday"

As a former flyweight, Cejudo will be at a serious physical disadvantage. He is both undersized and outgunned against the powerful Song. Moreover, he is 38 years old and on a two-fight losing streak, having suffered back-to-back losses at bantamweight to Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili.

Fans wasted no time in poking fun at the ex-double champion, with one fan joking that Cejudo was actually made to look taller.

"Why are they making Cejudo taller?"

Others, though, merely found it humorous.

"They did Cejudo dirty in this poster lol"

Some pointed ouut the disrespectful nature of the tweet.

"The level of disrespect"

Nevertheless, the jokes continued to pile on.

"Henry still a little too tall"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to the edited Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong poster

Cejudo, who faces Song in the UFC Seattle headline this Saturday, will be determined to get back on the win column and mount his final push for the bantamweight title.

Henry Cejudo previously commented on Song Yadong's height

While Henry Cejudo has always drawn attention for his diminutive stature, the Olympic gold medalist recently brought up Song Yadong's height on X/Twitter. Upon finally crossing paths with his UFC Seattle opponent in person, he claimed that Song was not as tall as he had expected.

"Just ran into The Dong. He's smaller than I thought!"

Check out Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong meeting in person:

Cejudo, though, has struggled with the level of physicality at bantamweight as of late. While he managed to outlast Marlon Moraes and TKO Dominick Cruz in the past, the new breed of UFC bantamweights have proved difficult for him to match.

