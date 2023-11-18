“The lineup of judges for the main event is outrageous” - UFC fans express worry with chosen judges for UFC Vegas 82 main event

The UFC Vegas 82 main event will feature Brendan Allen and Paul Craig but will also include Mark Smith as the referee and judges Derek Cleary, Sal D'Amato, and Chris Lee.

Fans reacting to the four men who will determine the outcome of the featured fight were less than enthused. MMA reporter John Morgan first reported the judges' lineup.

No MMA judge or referee has ever fully satisfied fans in every fight worked, but the three who will be at the desk for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig have received more public criticism than their peers.

Many were unhappy with all three of Cleary, D'Amato and Lee working the same main event fight, with one X user commenting:

"Everything about this card is terrible... the lineup for judges for the main event is outrageous"

Other fans wrote:

"Let us hope the main event does not go to a decision with those judges"

"If I made as many mistakes as them at my job I'd be in prison"

"The triple threat of awful judges"

"Let's just hope Sal D'Amato isn't required"

View more fan reactions to the UFC Vegas 82 main event judges below:

Fan reactions to the UFC Vegas 82 main event judges on X [via @johnmorgan_mma on X]

Who are the judges for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig?

The three judges for the UFC Vegas 82 main event have all had their fair share of struggles inside the UFC octagon throughout their careers.

Derek Cleary was notoriously the judge who scored round five of the UFC 288 in favor of Aljamain Sterling despite the consensus believing Henry Cejudo did enough to win the final round.

Both Sal D'Amato and Chris Lee have had their low moments as well, but D'Amato once had Xtreme Couture head coach Eric Nicksick publicly calling for the end of his career after scoring the UFC Vegas 47 main event in favor of Jack Hermansson.

Despite the heavy criticism from fans regarding the main event judges, there were few complaints about Mark Smith as the referee.