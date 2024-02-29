"The main man is in town" - Fans react as Tyson Fury is reported to be present ringside for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury will be in attendance for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou next month.

'AJ' and 'The Predator' are currently slated to collide in Saudi Arabia on March 8. The heavyweight bout is expected to be one of the biggest of the year, and there are some high stakes. The winner is expected to potentially meet the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk.

That fight featuring 'The Gypsy King' will go down in May, also in Saudi Arabia. Given the connection between the two heavyweight bouts, it should come as no surprise that Fury has a close eye on the event going on next week.

Expand Tweet

Fury will even be up close for Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou. The lineal heavyweight champion's brother, Roman Fury, has been added to the undercard of the event. The 3-0 boxer will face an opponent yet to be named.

However, fans are excited to see Fury's presence at the event on March 8. Some questioned if the boxer would stick around to watch Joshua's fight. Others added that they were excited to see "the face of boxing" at the heavyweight bout.

One of the comments read:

"The main man is in town now I will watch."

See other fan responses below:

[All comments via @michaelbensonn comment section on X]

Francis Ngannou offers prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Francis Ngannou believes that he will meet Tyson Fury again later this year.

'The Predator' famously faced 'The Gypsy King' last October in his boxing debut. Despite entering the fight as a massive underdog, Ngannou impressed. He scored an early knockdown of Fury and even cut over the boxer.

However, the lineal heavyweight champion still emerged with a split-decision victory that night. Just a few short months removed from that bout, Ngannou and Fury could potentially fight again.

If the two heavyweights win their next bouts, they will likely fight later this year in Saudi Arabia. Fury will be in attendance to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou up close and get a look at the winner.

For what it's worth, 'The Predator' is much interested in Fury's next fight as well. In a recent interview with Queensbury Promotions, Ngannou offered a prediction:

“If I’m objective, I will say Tyson Fury. Speaking from myself, I will still say Tyson Fury. Obviously I’m not counting Usyk out. I know he can win this fight. He has a very good chance maybe even. But I still go for Tyson, and I still want him to win to see him for that rematch.”

Check out Ngannou's comments below: