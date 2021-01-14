The Masked Zebra: What is the record of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya?

Oscar De La Hoya is widely regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, boxers of all time. Living up to his nickname of "The Golden Boy of boxing", De La Hoya has amassed an impressive boxing record of 39 wins and six losses.

The 47-year-old was recently seen on The Masked Dancer, according to Screenrant.com. The Masked Dancer is an American reality show which features dance performances from various celebrities, who cover themselves in different costumes to hide their identities.

Recently, one celebrity appeared on the show donning a Zebra costume, which many are believing is none other than Oscar De La Hoya.

#ZebraMask's clue is ✨champion.✨



What could this mean for his identity? #TheMaskedDancer pic.twitter.com/agF9PDh6Mh — The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) January 14, 2021

De La Hoya proficiently exhibited some Latin dance steps while shaking a leg to the Magalenha song by Sergio Mendes. It goes without saying that 'The Golden Boy' has the best of both worlds — boxing and dancing. Still, the 47-year-old will largely be known for his exploits in the boxing ring.

In a career that spanned well over 16 years, Oscar De La Hoya secured 39 wins and came up short against his opponents on six occasions. He racked up 11 world titles in six different weight classes, making him one of the most popular boxers of his era.

De La Hoya went on a remarkable winning spree after getting his hand raised in all of his first 31 outings before Puerto Rico's Félix Trinidad thwarted his astonishing run. After losing to Trinidad, De La Hoya recorded eight wins and five losses. He also fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2007 and lost his WBC light middleweight title.

The last fight of Oscar De La Hoya was against the legendary Manny Pacquiao in 2008, which he lost, and decided to hang up his gloves.

May5.2007



10 years ago today,



Floyd Mayweather & Oscar De La Hoya set a PPV record for a boxing fight, with 2.4 million buys. pic.twitter.com/9uoUDFoQBM — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 6, 2017

Will Oscar De La Hoya make a comeback to boxing?

In November of 2020, Oscar De La Hoya had said that he plans to return to boxing. He stated that he intends to come back in early 2021 and cited Gennady Golovkin as one of his potential opponents.

A 38-year-old Golovkin going up against 47-year-old De La Hoya may seem like a terrible mismatch, but that barely concerns The Golden Boy. In an interview with DAZN, De La Hoya stated that he is 90 percent confident about making a comeback to boxing.

“I’m 90 percent positive that I’m coming back the first quarter of next year... I’m 90 percent positive that I’m coming back (in) the first quarter of next year... I’m open to fighting GGG (Gennady Golovkin)," said Oscar De La Hoya.