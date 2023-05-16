The MMA fighter with 100+ losses: A look into Jay Ellis' mind-boggling record

With over 100 losses, 39-year-old MMA fighter Jay Ellis potentially holds the worst MMA record of all time.

Ellis started his MMA career back in 2005 at Freestyle Combat Challenge 19 against Justin Wieman. His professional career didn't start very well as he ended up suffering a submission loss in his debut, but that was just a sign of things to come.

Ellis lost his first four pro fights. The Milwaukee native secured his first win in 2006 against Nate Mohr at Xtreme Fighting Organization and went on to win just 15 more fights, but picked up 104 more losses as well.

Jay Ellis' last win was nearly two years ago back in 2021 against Rodrigo Almeida at NEF 45: Uprising. Since then, he has suffered eight consecutive losses and was most recently seen in action against Jack Congdon at Cage Titans 58 earlier this year in March.

Interestingly, the 39-year-old rarely goes the distance. All 16 of his wins and 103 out of his 108 losses have come via finishes.

Jay Ellis' former opponent was signed by the UFC in 2022

Back in December 2022, the UFC announced the signing of 6-0 fighter Nick Fiore. While the 25-year-old's record seemed impressive at the time of his signing, there was much more to unpack. Before making his UFC debut back in January this year, Fiore had won all six of his fights. However, his opponents had a combined 234 losses at the time.

Moreover, out of the six fights Fiore had won, two came against Jay Ellis. It's safe to say that his record was somewhat padded.

Nick Fiore made his octagon debut against Mateusz Rebecki in January this year at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov. His debut certainly did not go as planned as the New Hampshire native ended up suffering a unanimous decision loss in what was his toughest test so far.

He is set to take on Chase Hooper at this weekend's UFC Fight Night at the Apex in Las Vegas.

