“The money is different over there” - Khamzat Chimaev ‘casually being gifted a Rolex in Dubai’ leaves MMA Twitter abuzz

Khamzat Chimaev’s move to UAE has started to bear fruits already. The Chechen-Swedish MMA fighter made a move to the UAE recently over disagreements stemming from taxation and other issues. He obtained UAE citizenship and the locals are showing their appreciation to ‘Borz’ by showering him with gifts.

MMA Orbit recently posted a short video of Khamzat Chimaev being casually gifted an expensive Rolex watch. The person wrapped the timepiece around the UFC fighter’s wrist as he flaunted it with pride.

Watch the video below, courtesy of MMA Orbit’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account:

Expand Tweet

MMA fans had a field day in the comments section of the post and registered hilarious reactions to the video. Here are some reactions that caught our attention:

Fan reactions to Chimaev receiving a Rolex watch as a gift

Former UFC title challenger applauds Khamzat Chimaev’s move to Dubai

Khamzat Chimaev represented the Swedish MMA gym Allstars MMA so far in his career. The gym has produced fighters like Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi in the past. However, Chimaev seems to have shifted the camp to Dubai after acquiring UAE citizenship.

Former UFC welterweight champion and BJJ ace Jake Shields labeled Chimaev’s move as a 'smart one’ and posted on ‘X’:

"I’m no fan of Khamzat Chimaev but this is a smart move. Now he will pay zero taxes and have freedom of speech."

See the ‘X’ post below:

Expand Tweet

Khamzat Chimaev is set to make a comeback in the middleweight division against Paulo Costa at the UFC 294 PPV event on October 21, 2023. He last competed against Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout at UFC 279 and won the fight via submission in round one.

Chimaev’s dominant run in the UFC so far has witnessed him run through several respectable competitors. However, former title challenger Gilbert Burns gave ‘Borz’ everything he could handle in the closely contested UFC 273 bout.

Meanwhile, his opponent Paulo Costa snapped his two-fight losing skid at UFC 278 against former champion Luke Rockhold, winning via unanimous decision.

The winner of this fight is likely going to be the next in line for the title shot depending on how things play out between champion Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, and Dricus Du Plessis.

UFC 294 will be headlined by a lightweight championship rematch between champion Islam Makhachev and former title holder Charles Oliveira.