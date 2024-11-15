"The people's champ" - Fans loving Rodtang's sudden meeting with his supporters outside Lumpinee Stadium during ONE 169

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon proved that he is a man for the people by making time for his fans outside the arena to take several photos and interact with them.

This star power of Rodtang was on full display after his unanimous decision win against Jacob Smith in the co-main event of ONE 169 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship recently published the evidence on their Instagram account recently, with the caption:

"Nothing but love for the fans ❤️ @rodtang_jimungnon"

'The Iron Man' gladly accepted the requests of fans and even talked to them for brief moments to fully show his reciprocation of the love that he receives from them.

Fans online also showed their adoration for the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, as users @chompondeez, @sachin_tamang13, @glocktober.baby.85, and @me_lo_dy_ sent their positive messages and support for him through their comments:

"The people's champ🙌👏"

"He doesn not need any bodyguards. 🗿"

"One does a great job showing us Asian fighters. They're good humans in and out the ring"

"We are. Love you @rodtang_jimungnon"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Rodtang contemplates a move in the heavier division after weight miss saga at ONE 169

The weight mishap from the recently concluded event has become a blessing in disguise for the Jitmuangnon Gym representative, who is now considering potentially moving up in weight class in the near future.

Speaking to the media during the post-fight interview, the 27-year-old Thai superstar shared his next possible move by stating:

"I can make it in the heavier weight. I used to fight in traditional Muay Thai rules in five rounds. I used to carry 10 kilos [more] before so it depends on the future."

This weight miss saga has stripped him of his 26-pound golden belt and prevented him from recapturing it despite beating Smith in their rematch.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can relive all the action from the ONE 169 card via the free event replay.

