"The people's champ" -  Top UFC middleweight flexes on Sean Strickland and his Hyundai Accent with his new Mercedes 

In a hilarious video that has been making the rounds on Reddit, Sean Strickland was seen in a parking lot alongside fellow middleweight, Marvin Vettori.

In the video, Vettori can be seen in the driver's seat of his Mercedes, while Strickland, who was filming the video greets him. Then, 'Tarzan' hilariously uploaded another video of himself alongside his Hyundai Accent, and follows it up by saying that he's going to get himself a Mercedes as well.

Fans took the opportunity to react to the hilarious video on Reddit.

User jumbambrehumambre commended Strickland for being a man of the people, saying:

"The people's champ"

Juicy_pickles added that Sean Strickland wasn't the type to gloat about material possessions, and that fighting was the most important thing to him, saying:

"I dunno, seems like Sean isn't the type of guy to give a shit about car brands and models. If his car gets him to the gym and back, he's fine with it."

Local_Economy added:

"He ain’t stuck bro, he’s gotta have more cash than Vettori by now…the Hyundai life chose him"

User fecal_blasphemy commended Strickland, albeit in a somewhat condescending manner, for not getting carried away in light of his recent success, saying:

"Strickland is so stupid he’s actually making genius financial decisions and not even realizing it."

User wood_slingers, on the other hand, stated that we might see a much flashier Strickland after the money from his recent title victory comes in. They added:

"Strickland gonna pull up in the jacked up F-350 with the giant American flag flying off the back once that PPV check comes in"

Sean Strickland's next opponent undecided, Adesanya is just 'one of the options'

Sean Strickland catapulted himself to superstardom when he dethroned Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to become the 185-pound division king. Since then, many have speculated on his next opponent.

UFC boss Dana White was asked about it at a press conference, to which he replied:

"There's obviously lot of options out there, and we'll see what happens. I'm still not opposed to an Israel rematch, so we'll see how it goes."

