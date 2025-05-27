  • home icon
  • “The most perfect thing I could ask for” - Superlek shares his favorite aspect of managing own gym

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 27, 2025 14:22 GMT
Superlek shares what he likes about having his own gym. -- Photo provided by ONE Championship
ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 now trains in his own gym. He said he is every bit enjoying the personal space it has afforded him, allowing him to focus on what he needs to do in training.

'The Kicking Machine' recently opened his own boxing gym, MC Superlek, in Nonthaburi. It serves as his own personal training base as well as a venue for those who want to learn Muay Thai or work out.

It is part of his push to continue cultivating his martial arts journey as well as in preparation for life after competing.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek, spoke about the significance of owning and managing his gym at this stage of his career, saying:

"I feel like having a place of my own that I can just comfortably train by myself, and having my own space is the most special thing. I think that's the most perfect thing I could ask for."

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Superlek was last in action in March at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, where he took on and lost by unanimous decision to Algerian-Thai sensation Nabil Anane.

It was initially scheduled as a unification championship fight for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt he concurrently held until he was stripped of it in the lead-up for missing weight and hydration. The fight still pushed through but as a non-title contest.

Superlek taking his time before jumping back into action

Following a rough episode in his last match, Superlek is taking his time before jumping back into action. He has been spending time with his family and letting his body get the needed rest.

Superlek spoke about it in a video feature by Yokkao on YouTube following the tough loss he absorbed at the hands of Nabil Anane. He said:

"I’ve been resting. I’ve been resting my body, I’ve been resting with my family."

Check out what he had to say below:

youtube-cover

Prior to losing to Anane, Superlek saw action in nine matches in a span of 28 months, which he all won, while winning the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles along the way.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
