"The promotion won’t work with you" - Nina-Marie Daniele goes to bat for the UFC; calls out MMA media for "breaking" false news

Nina-Marie Daniele has called out the MMA media for "breaking" false news.

Daniele has seen a meteoric rise to fame over the past year and is considered to be one of the best MMA reporters. She recently took to X/Twitter to call out MMA media for trusting random sources and being eager to announce "breaking" news without confirming.

Nina-Marie Daniele claimed that this is the reason why the MMA promotions don't work with them and suggested that the MMA media couldn't be trusted anymore. She said:

"A major problem with MMA media is that most are so eager to break ‘Breaking News’ but they don’t bother confirming! Instead, they trust random sources. This is why MMA Media can’t be trusted. Also, why is media so eager to break news before the promotion? This works against you and why the promotion won’t work with you, it’s a two way street and y’all are sh00ting yourselves in the foot imo. #MakeMMAMediaGreatAgain"

Take a look at the post below:

Expand Tweet

What did Nina-Marie Daniele say about her first MMA interview?

Daniele's journey in the MMA world started just over a year ago when she got an opportunity to interview Khabib Nurmagomedov. Before starting her career as an MMA reporter, she worked as a model for some years. However, last year at UFC's Hall of Fame ceremony, she was approached to interview the former UFC lightweight champion, and that's when everything changed for her.

Interestingly, her first interview wasn't perfect, but it laid a great foundation for Nina-Marie Daniele to build what she has today. After completing one year in the space, she took to X/Twitter to discuss it. Daniele also posted a clip from her first interview where she can be seen rather nervous.

She had this to say:

"I'm here with Khabib he is the number one fighter in the entire world, never lost a round in his entire life. You are being inducted into Hall of Fame today, I messed up, I fumbled the word. You are absolutely one of the greatest fighters, it is an honor standing next to you."

Take a look at her tweet below:

Expand Tweet