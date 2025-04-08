"The real-life replica of Krillin" - Fans blown away by Alexander Volkanovski's fight week physique ahead of UFC 314

UFC featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski will face Diego Lopes for the featherweight title in the main event of UFC 314. Volkanovski looks in tremendous shape ahead of the fight, and many fans have responded to pictures of his physique.
Volkanovski is considered by many as the greatest featherweight champion, and he's looking to become a two-time champion on Sunday. 'The Great' has competed in the featherweight division 14 times, winning 13 of those fights.
In his last outing, Volkanovski suffered his very first loss against Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard knocked him unconscious in the second round, and Volkanovski hasn't competed since. With Topuria vacating the title and moving up to lightweight, the Australian will now have to fight rising contender Lopes.
In a post on X, MMA Orbit gave fans a glimpse of Volkanovski's insane physique ahead of UFC 314. Many fans shared their reactions to the post, with one fan writing:
"Volk the real life replica of Krillen."
Another fan wrote:
"Only one Volk."
One fan commented:
"I hope he wins I don't wanna see him retire like this."
Check out more fan reactions to the post below:
Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo shares his prediction on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes
Former UFC double champion and Olympic medalist Henry Cejudo recently picked who would win the UFC 314 main event. Cejudo backed Diego Lopes to get the job done and believes the Brazilian's pressure and submission skills will be the difference in the fight.
Speaking with MMA journalist The Schmo, Cejudo said:
''I personally think Diego Lopes is going to beat him. I really do... I think his pressure, I think he brings it early. Volkanovski will eventually give you distance. You can only run for so long. Where Diego Lopes is dangerous is in the first round, and also he’s really good on bottom. If Volkanovski does take him to the ground, this dude’s submission game is underrated, bro.”
Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (4:38):