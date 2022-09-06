Why did Khamzat Chimaev retire from MMA in 2021? What was the health condition that almost forced 'Borz' away from the Octagon?

Since his UFC debut in 2020, Khamzat Chimaev saw a miraculous rise in the promotion. However, the following year brought a twisted fate for the fighter who retired from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Chimaev, who was scheduled to face Leon Edwards in 2021, had to pull out of the fight due to contracting COVID-19. While the doctors advised him not to train, 'Borz' went against their advice and started training after less than a month since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

This move by the rising welterweight caused him to go through several health issues. Chimaev's coach Alan Nascimento detailed the same.

"He had every symptom, including difficulty to breathe. We were worried. He started to struggle desperately in the middle of the night, he couldn’t breathe, and we wanted to take him to the hospital." (h/t MMA Fighting)

Once he tested negative, Khamzat Chimaev and his coach who were in the USA, decided to return back to Sweden. According to Nascimento, an X-Ray showed that Chimaev's lungs were badly affected. However, he decided to return to the United States. His BJJ coach further added:

"Time went by and he didn’t have any symptoms anymore, and he thought he was ready to train. The UFC told him he couldn’t train, doctors used a lot of medication on him. [But] he went to Xtreme Couture to spar. And out of nowhere, he started to cough up and spit blood."

His symptoms, which seemed to be life threatening, mixed with the fact that he was all alone in the United States while his teammates were in Sweden, forced him to retire. His coach concluded:

"There was no one there with him, people he was used to listening, people he trusted, so he went on and said, ‘It’s not worth doing this and putting my life at risk'. That’s when he made that post and said he wanted to retire."

Khamzat Chimaev eventually did not retire and made a successful comeback

Eventually, Khamzat Chimaev did not retire from the sport of mixed martial arts. The Head of the Chechen Republic convinced Chimaev to continue his journey in the sport.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted on his IG this morning that he spoke to Khamzat Chimaev and essentially convinced him to not retire. “He remains and will fight to the end,” the post states, per the IG translator. (h/t @wwlmma Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted on his IG this morning that he spoke to Khamzat Chimaev and essentially convinced him to not retire. “He remains and will fight to the end,” the post states, per the IG translator. (h/t @wwlmma) https://t.co/aI0HEX1QIB

Not only did Chimaev follow his advice, but the fighter made a massive comeback. In his first fight after coming back from retirement, he fought Li Jingliang at UFC 267. While many placed their doubts, Chimaev dominated the Chinese fighter and won via submission in round one.

Following his victory over Jingliang, the 28-year-old tested his skills against a tough customer in Gilbert Burns. Even though he faced adversity in this fight, Khamzat Chimaev managed to come out victorious.

'Borz' now will continue his journey towards UFC gold when he faces MMA veteran Nate Diaz. This bout between the duo will serve as the main event of UFC 279.

