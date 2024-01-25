The reason why Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman fight is no longer a WBO title fight

The WBO declined to sanction Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman as a title fight.

Earlier today, a pair of high-profile matchups were announced for March 30 in Las Vegas. In the main event of the inaugural PBC Amazon Prime pay-per-view event, WBO light-middleweight champion Tszyu will face former titleholder Thurman.

In the co-main event, WBA super lightweight champion Rolando Romero will meet rising contender Isaac Cruz. 'Rolly' was in discussions to face Ryan Garcia but instead decided on a matchup with 'Pitbull.' The March 30 event is shaping up to be a great one.

However, while two events will be in Las Vegas, only one title will be on the line. That's largely due to the fact that the Tim Tsyzu vs. Keith Thurman weight class won't be light-middleweight. Instead, it will take place at a 155-pound catchweight.

Due to that, the Australian WBO championship won't be on the line. As reported by ESPN Ringside's Mike Coppinger, the sanctioning body refused to sanction Tszyu vs. Thurman for the title. Seeing as how the latter competes at welterweight and hasn't fought since 2022, the decision makes sense.

Still, the catchweight bout is an excellent one, which is why PBC decided to follow through and book it non-title.

Opening odds released for Tim Tszyu vs. Keith Thurman

Tim Tszyu is currently heavily favored to defeat Keith Thurman on March 30.

As previously mentioned, 'One Time' hasn't competed since a decision win over Mario Barrios in February 2022. That bout itself ended a nearly three-year layoff for Thurman as well. In the last five years, the former champion has only competed twice.

While he's looked good against Barrios, as well as Manny Pacquiao in recent years, this fight will be a massive test. 'The Soul Taker' is only 24 fights deep in his career but is already building a great resume.

To this point, Tim Tszyu has scored wins over former champions such as Jeff Horn, Tony Harrison and Brian Mendoza, among others. Furthermore, the Australian has barely been tested to this point. The hope is that Keith Thurman will give fans somewhat of a fight in March.

However, he's not currently favored to do so. The opening line for the contest was released by Fanduel earlier today and has Tim Tszyu as a -800 favorite. Meanwhile, the former champion returns as a heavy +520 underdog in his return.