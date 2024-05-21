"The ref is gonna be pulling me off of him" - Dustin Poirier locked-in for third crack at UFC title, issues menacing prediction for Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier appears to be locked in for his third attempt at UFC gold as he recently issued a menacing prediction for Islam Makhachev. The former interim lightweight champion believes that the third time will be a charm as he noted that it will be a statement win.

'The Diamond' will challenge Dagestani for the lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 302, which is scheduled to take place next Saturday. This will be his third attempt at becoming undisputed lightweight champion as he lost in his previous attempts against Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

While speaking to Yahoo Sports' Ben Fowlkes, 'The Diamond' was asked for his response to Makhachev's comments, where he outlined what will transpire and stated that he will submit him. Poirier clapped back by offering a prediction of his own and mentioned that he will finish the champion in spectacular fashion. He said:

"I'm gonna knock [Makhachev] unconscious and the ref is gonna be pulling me off of him."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Fans react to Dustin Poirier's prediction for title fight against Islam Makhachev

Fans recently reacted after Dustin Poirier made a bold prediction that he will finish Islam Makhachev via KO/TKO when they meet inside the octagon at UFC 302.

'The Diamond' has been a fan favorite for his entertaining fighting style and past bouts against the likes of Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway and Conor McGregor. The fans shared their thoughts and mentioned that they remain hopeful that Poirier will finally win the title.

"If I had to manifest one outcome...it's that one. I'll be wearing my Diamond t-shirt"

"I've never been more confident in a pick"

"If anyone deserves the belt, it's gotta be Dustin"

Can UFC 302 see Dustin Poirier defeat Islam Makhachev?