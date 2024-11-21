"The most relaxed I've been" - Jackie Buntan says she was calm and collected like never before vs Anissa Meksen

Newly crowned ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan may have enjoyed quite an outing against Anissa Meksen at ONE 169, but there were a lot of hurdles before she finally laid her hands on 26 pounds of gold.

Firstly, the Muay Thai specialist had to adjust to the kickboxing ruleset for the first time in her career. Up against someone of Meksen's caliber only added more weight to the equation, of course.

As such, the California native wasn't mentally feeling at her best before her return inside the Lumpinee Stadium a couple of weeks back.

Though the Boxing Works star admitted that there were butterflies in her stomach leading up to her big moment, she felt the total opposite when it was time for her to dance on the global stage.

Jackie Buntan told Combat Sports Today:

"The nerves were there when I fought, but this was probably the most relaxed I've been going into the ring. And I think it's really just because of all the mental work I've done."

Jackie Buntan wants to defend her ONE gold in North America next year

Despite all the obstacles on her way to her crowning moment, Jackie Buntan was at her glimmering best in her 15-minute duel alongside the multi-time kickboxing world champion.

The 27-year-old warrior may have taken some time to adjust, but once she found her footing, the Boxing Works athlete started swarming Meksen with the better shots that earned her a unanimous decision win.

With the target now on her back, Buntan is ready to defend her crown against anyone, anywhere. But if she has it her way, the United States is just the ideal venue for her to tick off her first assignment as the divisional queen.

In the same interview, she shared:

"I would love that. That's the goal. On top of having a busy year, it's to hopefully get shows in the U.S., I don't see why not."

ONE 169 is available via replay via Amazon Prime Video for North American fans. Alternatively, head over to the ONE Super App to relive another epic night of martial arts action from the Mecca of Muay Thai.

