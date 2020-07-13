The Rock sends a message to Jorge Masvidal after loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251

The Rock has a personal connection to Jorge Masvidal, having been the one to present the "BMF" title to him at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden. The former WWE Superstar has had a long-standing connection with the UFC and has been vocal about his support towards the organization and MMA in general.

He closely watched the main event of UFC 251 between Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal. While his friend Jorge Masvidal lost the bout, he praised the challenger and said that Championship success is inevitable for him.

He also took the time out to praise Kamaru Usman for building his legacy.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal knew that he lost once the fifth round was over. It was perhaps the reason why he didn't pretend to win and instead, respectfully told Kamaru Usman that he will return with a couple of wins so they can run it back.

It's hard to deny that Jorge Masvidal's star power has risen over the last year. With Jorge Masvidal's latest success being one of the two cover stars of EA's UFC 4, his stock continues to rise. He took the fight on just six days' notice and managed to hold up well against Usman's dominant wrestling that won him the title, in the first place.

Jorge Masvidal has a few good options lying ahead of him. A rematch against Nate Diaz would likely be his biggest money fight option right now, but it could be a while before Diaz returns to the Octagon.

As for Kamaru Usman, he seems poised to face Gilbert Burns next. He was supposed to face his teammate at UFC 251 but a positive COVID-19 result for Burns meant that he was out of the main event. However, UFC 251 was a stacked card for the opening of Fight Island.