“The Russian vs. Irish rematch” - Sean O'Malley keen on Umar Nurmagomedov bout, compares it to UFC 229's McGregor vs. Khabib epic

Sean O'Malley became a UFC champion with a bizarrely similar counterstrike that Conor McGregor used to get to his first UFC title. The similarities between these two superstars might have another layer in the stores.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was Conor McGregor's biggest nemesis in the sport. The rivalry between the Irish fighter, McGregor, and the Russian star, Nurmagomedov became the biggest in the UFC history.

Now, the UFC bantamweight champion is predicting a similar rivalry of his own with a Russian fighter in his division.

Sean O'Malley recently spoke to TSN reporter Aaron Bronsteter and gave his thoughts on his potential opponents.

O'Malley said:

"The biggest fights, right now it's me vs. 'Chito.' In future, who knows maybe somebody will come up, rise up but I do think me vs. Umar is a big fight if he can get to a fight. And I don't think it's a big fight because he is a big name, I think it's literally because of the last name [Nurmagomedov]."

'Suga' clarified that the bout is only massive because of the legacy that the Nurmagomedov name has in MMA and the history between McGregor and Khabib. The UFC's 135 lbs champion mentioned:

"The Russian vs. The Irish rematch: Conor vs. Khabib, I think that's the big fight down the line if he can string together a couple of wins."

Sean O'Malley noted that Umar could receive the next title shot after 'Chito' if he gets an impressive win over the likes of Aljamain Sterling or Merab Dvalishvili.

Sean O'Malley wants to avenge his loss against Marlon Vera

Despite 'Suga State Athletic Commission' canceling his loss against 'Chito', Sean O'Malley called out the Ecuadorian fighter after his impressive win over 'Funk Master' at UFC 292.

Both fighters competed on their road to the UFC title. 'Chito' defeated O'Malley via technical knockout. However, 'Suga' called Vera's win a fluke.

Nonetheless, O'Malley challenged Vera for a December showdown, which the latter gladly accepted. Now, it's up to the UFC to make the contest official.