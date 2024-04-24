"The Saudis are gonna place an event in Los Angeles" - Ryan Garcia names UFC champ in top options he's considering for next boxing match

Ryan Garcia secured the biggest win of his boxing career this past weekend as he defeated Devin Haney via majority decision. It marked the first loss of Haney's professional career. 'KingRy' recently revealed his options for his return to the ring, claiming that he is interested in a crossover bout with a reigning UFC champion.

Speaking to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast, Garcia name-dropped UFC bantamweight king Sean O'Malley, as well as boxers Pitbull Cruz and Sebastian Fundora as potential opponents.

"We've had a little bit of talks with 'Suga' Sean O'Malley for a boxing match. He wants to fight. There's another opportunity for me to fight in August. I guess the Saudi's are gonna place an event in Los Angeles in August so I could fight Pitbull Cruz there and then there's this guy that I want to fight as well. His name is Sebastian Fundora. He has a world title at 154 [pounds]. I could knock him out cold."

When asked which fight he wants the most, Garcia responded:

"Gervonta Davis rematch, but Floyd [Mayweather] told me that we're going to be fighting other people first and then we could do it later on so it's not going to happen right now... Floyd told me it's not going to happen right now... Maybe a year and a half, two years, depending on how big the hype is. I'm all for doing it right now, but I got too much momentum. They don't want this work."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on his options for his next fight below:

While Garcia and O'Malley have exchanged words on social media, expressing an interest in competing in each other's sport, a bout between the two remains unlikely at this time. It is unclear who 'KingRy' will face next. However, it is unlikely to be Gervonta Davis, who is set to defend his WBA lightweight title against Frank Martin on June 15.

Sean O'Malley weighs in on a potential Ryan Garcia clash

Ryan Garcia shocked the boxing world by outclassing Devin Haney as a heavy betting underdog. Sean O'Malley, who has expressed interest in a crossover boxing bout, weighed in on a potential bout against 'KingRy'. Speaking on his podcast, TimboSugarShow, the UFC bantamweight champion stated:

"They [UFC] told me you can do a boxing fight, 100 percent, if it makes us enough money. So the option’s there, it just has to be able to make enough money. But Ryan being a f**king freak like that, you need two A-sides to make a f**king Floyd-Conor fight."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments on facing Ryan Garcia below (51:30):

O'Malley added that he will take a crossover boxing fight after two more victories in the octagon. While it has not officially been announced, Merab Dvalishvili appears to be the next opponent to challenge him for his bantamweight title.