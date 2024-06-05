The shift in preparation has been significant" - Denice Zamboanga compares her preparations for Stamp and Noelle Grandjean 

Second-ranked atomweight MMA contender Denice Zamboanga is faced with the daunting task of changing her game plan after Stamp Fairtex was forced to withdraw from their anticipated world title clash at ONE 167.

In the last couple of years, 'The Menace' fought hard to position herself in the top rankings alongside Stamp Fairtex and No.1-ranked atomweight Ham Seo Hee.

With her dream of becoming the Philippines' first female ONE atomweight world champion at a standstill, Zamboanga has no other choice but to adapt and shift all her energy towards defending her No. 2 spot against her newest foe, Noelle Grandjean.

Speaking to ONE, Zamboanga explained the shift in preparation after finding out that she's facing Stamp's newest replacement in Grandjean:

"The shift in preparation has been significant. Training for Stamp meant focusing heavily on striking and Muay Thai techniques. With Noelle, I've had to adjust my game plan to focus more on grappling and takedown defense."

Although Zamboanga has focused on polishing her Muay Thai, she is still very proficient on the ground. She's got a very strong grappling game that could match very well with Grandjean's judo. And if the worst comes to worst, Zamboanga has her striking to fall back on.

ONE 167 will air live in US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

"Having him in my corner is such a huge thing" - Denice Zamboanga is ultra confident knowing her brother, Drex, will be cornering her ONE 167 fight

Win or lose, Denice Zamboanga is ultra confident going in her fight this Friday knowing that her older brother Drex Zamboanga will be in her corner in Thailand.

The Zamboanga siblings are eager to represent their country in the best possible way when 'The Menace' steps into the cage against Noelle Grandjean.

The two MMA athletes have trained together for as long as they can remember, playing the role of coach, mentor, and cheerleader throughout their professional careers. And although Denice isn't fighting for the belt due to Stamp's injury, her match against Grandjean is no less important.

Stoked to have Drex at her side, she told ONE:

"Having him in my corner is such a huge thing for me. Ever since I started fighting, I've been with my big brother. Now being in this position as I gun for bigger goals, it's a blessing to still have him beside me. It gives me a different kind of confidence."