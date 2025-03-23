"The special one knows!" - Internet reacts as Jose Mourinho recreates iconic soccer moment with six-word remark at UFC London

Soccer coaching royalty Jose Mourinho made a surprise appearance at UFC London. The 62-year-old was seen ringside enjoying the action at The O2 Arena.

Mourinho, who spent seven memorable years in London with Chelsea and Tottenham, was greeted with a warm reception from the crowd. When asked to predict the outcome of the headline fight between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, Mourinho replied with a famous line from his time at Chelsea F.C.:

"If I speak, I’m in trouble."

Check out the video below:

For context, in March. 15, 2014, Aston Villa secured a surprising 1-0 victory over Chelsea during Mourinho's time as the club manager. The match featured a controversial decision involving referee Chris Foy. In a post-match interview with Sky News, Mourinho, never one to shy away from drama, famously said the same lines when pressed about Foy’s performance.

Several fans took to X to react to Mourinho's comments, which many interpreted as a prediction of a victory for Brady. They wrote:

"The special one knows."

"Greatest football manager ever haha."

"Jose predicted a Leon [Edwards] loss."

"He had Brady by sub. That’s why he’s a GOAT."

"Hands down, this crowd cam video from #UFCLondon is pure gold—the O2 Arena energy is unmatched! The fans are bringing the heat for UFC Fight Night 255, making it a night to remember. #UFC255 #LondonCrowdVibes."

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Jose Mourinho's crowd cam footage at UFC London. [Screenshot[s] courtesy: @acdmma on X]

As for the fight, Brady dominated the fight with his wrestling and ground control. Edwards had his moments, particularly early on when he landed some clean counters, but Brady’s strategy of constant pressure and control wore him down.

The turning point came in the fourth round when Brady, from the top position, locked in a guillotine choke that forced the tap. The loss marked the first time Edwards had ever been finished in his career.

