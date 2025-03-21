"The stronger my opponent, the higher my motivation" - Kana fired up for world title battle versus Phetjeeja in Japan

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto is ready to rise to the occasion as she looks to fully maximize her first world championship opportunity under the world's largest martial arts organization on March 23 at ONE 172.

Kana will challenge reigning undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in Japan.

During her pre-fight interview with the promotion, she shared her excitement about fighting in front of his home fans at the legendary Saitama Super Arena by saying:

"Of course, the stronger my opponent, the higher my motivation. It has been a long time since I last fought in Japan, and I'm genuinely happy that people can watch me fight live in Japan, not just on TV."

'Krusher Queen' earned her shot for the 26-pound golden belt with a masterclass over Moa Carlsson last January 2025 at ONE Friday Fights 95.

It was Kana's first victory in the promotion after suffering a loss at the hands of Anissa Meksen in her debut in December 2024.

Kana Morimoto confident that she has the tools to beat Phetjeeja at ONE 172

Phetjeeja has been dominant in ONE Championship so far with a perfect 6-0 record and a 67 percent finish rate. However, Kana believes that she has the fighting style that could stop Phetjeeja's reign as the division's undisputed queen.

The 32-year-old contender who proudly represents Team Aftermath has spoken about this at another juncture of her interview with ONE Championship, claiming:

"This is a huge opportunity, and I will win the ONE Championship belt in Japan. I truly believe I am the only one in the world who can beat Phetjeeja, so I have to win."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

