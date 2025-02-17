"The time has come" - Indian wrestling royalty Ritu Phogat "thrilled" to resume her MMA quest at ONE 171: Qatar

After two years of hiatus, Ritu Phogat will finally make her highly anticipated return on Feb. 20 at ONE 171: Qatar, where she takes on the number three-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka Miura inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Phogat welcomed her first child, and after a full recovery and rest, she is now ready to showcase her skills on the global stage again.

The Indian MMA star recently caught up with ONE Championship for an interview before she trade strikes and grapple with 'Zombie' to talk about her excitement of resuming her professional MMA career, as she stated:

"I'm really excited because for an athlete, staying away from training is quite difficult. So, I'm really thrilled to be making my comeback. Finally, the time has come."

Prior to her time away from action, Ritu Phogat received two straight losses from reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex and former two-time ONE strawweight MMA world title challenger Tiffany Teo.

She hopes to improve her record under the world's largest martial arts organization to eight wins and three losses with a win over Miura.

Ritu Phogat wants to flex her wrestling pedigree against Ayaka Miura at ONE 171: Qatar

The 30-year-old athlete is certain that her Japanese opponent won't be able to keep up with her elite-level wrestling skills on fight night because she intends to fully utilize them against her.

Ritu Phogat stated this during an interview with ONE Championship:

"My game is wrestling, so yes, I will definitely defeat her through wrestling."

Before taking the path of becoming a professional MMA fighter, 'The Indian Tigress' was a former three-time Indian national wrestling champion, a gold medalist in the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championships, and a silver medalist in the World Under-23 Wrestling Championships.

Fans can watch all the exciting action at ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20. The event emanates in front of the Lusail Sports Arena crowd.

