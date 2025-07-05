"The true pfp #1" - Fans overjoyed as Tom Aspinall unveils bold plan for his first year as UFC heavyweight champion

Tom Aspinall wants to stay busy over the next 12 months. The undisputed UFC heavyweight champion recently laid out his fighting plans and revealed that he's keen on fighting four times over the next 12 months.

After Jon Jones confirmed his intention to hang up his gloves last month, Dana White officially announced that Aspinall had been promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion from interim titleholder.

Given that Aspinall had been pursuing a high-profile clash against Jones for the past several months, it's no surprise that the Englishman is keen to catch up on all the lost time.

In a recent appearence on the One on One MMA show, Aspinall outlined his future fight plans and said:

"I'd like to do four [fights]. If you look at the top ten now, I've beaten six of them. My goal is to beat [all] ten, of the top ten. I want to beat all ten... My goal is at least three, maybe four, between now and the end of 2026."

After @RedCorner_MMA shared a clip from the interview on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"The true PFP #1."

Another fan wrote:

"This is how a champion speaks. Not this nonsense about money fights."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Screenshots from RedCorner_MMA on X

Tom Aspinall on how he knew Jon Jones wasn't planning on fighting him

Tom Aspinall recently explained why he wasn't expecting to fight Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title. While many expected the Aspinall-Jones fight to take place later this year, 'Bones' threw cold water on all the rumors by confirming his retirement last month. However, Aspinall wasn't surprised.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Englishman explained how he knew Jones wasn't ready to fight, saying:

"I know people who have been out in Thailand at similar times that [Jon Jones] was there. I know people who are around his circle, and I know that from the behavior that he's doing outside the octagon, that he's not going to fight anytime soon."

