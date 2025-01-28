"The UFC would let them go do this?" - Fans amused as Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan are reportedly set to be coaches on Russian Reality TV Series

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and No.2-ranked contender Petr Yan might lock horns in the octagon for a rematch in the future. Before that, however, they will face each other as coaches.

As per reports, both the aforementioned combatants will serve as coaches in a Russian reality TV series Hype Reality. The show is similar to the UFC's The UItimate Fighter (TUF).

In the previous season of Hype Reality, Arman Tsarukyan and Khamzat Chimaev served as coaches. MMA Fighting recently revealed that 'The Machine' and 'No Mercy' will be coaches in the aforementioned Russian reality TV show. They broke the news on an Instagram post. The caption read:

"Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan will meet as coaches in a Russian reality TV series similar to The Ultimate Fighter"

Check out the original post below:

This news caught the attention of fans. One user wrote:

"The ufc would Let them go do this?"

Others chimed in with comments like:

"This will probably be so much better than TUF lol"

"Better than the actual TUF"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments [courtesy of @mmafighting's post on Instagram]

Who is most likely to be Merab Dvalishvili's next opponent?

Merab Dvalishvili got a shot at the title after defeating three of the greatest fighters in the bantamweight division in Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo. In September 2024, Dvalishvili dethroned Sean O'Malley and became the undisputed UFC bantamweight champion.

In his most recent bout, 'The Machine' beat Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision and defended his strap for the first time. Former titleholder Sean O'Malley could very well be next in line for a shot at Dvalishvili. In a recent video, former UFC two division king Daniel Cormier stated:

"So Merab is gonna fight Sean O’Malley next, according to Dana White.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below on Merab Dvalishvili:

