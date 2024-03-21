"The UFC didn't really want that" - Conor McGregor may have spoiled plot point for 'Road House' remake

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal recently opened up on 'Road House' and spoke about the making of the film. During their discussion, the Irishman revealed that due to certain plot points, the UFC was close to not being a part of the production and the story.

In the 2024 reboot of the 1989 Patrick Swayze-starring classic, Gyllenhaal plays the lead role of James Dalton, a former UFC fighter who takes up a security job at a Florida Keys roadhouse. McGregor has seemingly been cast as Knox, one of the film's prime antagonists.

Given that Gyllenhaal's character is linked to the UFC, it's no surprise that the showrunners decided to partner with the promotion and film some scenes during a live pay-per-view event. During the UFC 285 event last March, Gyllenhaal was seen filming an octagon fight scene for the movie in front of a real audience.

During a recent GQ Sports interview, McGregor revealed that the scene filmed at UFC 285 was almost scrapped. While talking to Gyllenhaal about the filming process, the Irishman unwittingly revealed a plot point about Dalton fatally hurting someone and said:

"It was a hit-and-miss at times, wasn't it? It was going to be maybe XFC or something like that. Because obviously, Dalton's history. The story is that he's killed somebody and the UFC didn't really want that... But no, that had to be the story and we got there in the end. But it was almost lost."

Conor McGregor talks about stepping back from Hollywood and acting

Conor McGregor recently discussed his acting career and revealed whether he had any more upcoming movies to shoot for.

McGregor hasn't featured in the octagon since his ill-fated bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After suffering a leg fracture, the Irishman underwent extensive surgery and physical rehabilitation. He made his return to the spotlight last year as a coach on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' opposite Michael Chandler.

While the two were expected to fight after the show concluded, the bout never materialized for various reasons. With McGregor fully immersed in the promotions for 'Road House' with Jake Gyllenhaal, many wondered whether the Irishman was done with fighting for good. However, it seems that's not the case.

During a recent interview with talkSPORT, the former two-division champion dismissed the notion of giving up fighting to pursue an acting career and said:

"I've had no conversations with no one. I know there's talks in the back going on. I'm sure. I don't want to really do it. I don't want to hear it. So, from me, no, no, there [are] no movies on for me."

