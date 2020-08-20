The United States’ Quitin Thomas wants to put on a show on his MMA debut

With Thailand’s third high-profile card in as many weeks stacked from top to bottom with some of the country’s greatest striking talents, it’s refreshing to see a solid mixed martial arts contest thrown in there for the fans.

Tucked away at the beginning of the event is a three-round featherweight showdown between promotional newcomers Quitin Thomas of the United States and Ben Royle of the United Kingdom.

The two athletes will kick off ONE: NO SURRENDER III, a closed-door, audience free event set for broadcast on Friday, 21 August in Bangkok.

Thomas, for one, is excited to debut for the world’s largest martial arts organization and put on a show for the millions of fans watching.

“It’s a dream come true, and an opportunity I am excited about. The viewers will always be entertained,” said Thomas.

A former high school wrestler at Lake City High School back home in Florence, South Carolina, Thomas comes from a very impressive amateur background. He picked up mixed martial arts after being introduced to the sport by his wrestling coach.

The 28-year-old has been in the game since 2010, and only just recently turned pro.

Later on, he made the decision to move halfway across the world to better his skills. Now living in Thailand, Thomas has spent the majority of his time training in the coastal retreat of Phuket, at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai training facility, home to some of the best fighters in the world.

“Moving to Asia has transformed me into a completely different fighter. I’ve grown so much, training under Tiger Muay Thai. Some of the best in the world compete here, and I want to make my mark and enjoy the ride,” said Thomas.

Against Royle, Thomas faces a dangerous grappler with slightly more professional experience in the cage. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old American is confident in his skills, and feels he’s trained very hard for this bout.

Advertisement

“I feel great heading into this fight. I’ve had many people backing me and pouring in their support, so I’ve given this camp my best to honor that, and I’ll give my best in each fight. I’m very grateful,” said Thomas.

“It’s just another good fight. He’s well-rounded and tough, the kind I like. It’s going to be a good fight to see.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER III is the third iteration of the high-profile event series in Bangkok. The headline bout features a ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament Semifinal showdown between Muay Thai athletes Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai.

The event is scheduled for global broadcast to over 150 countries, and Thomas can’t wait to step in the ring and chase his dreams in ONE Championship.

“Right now, I just want to inspire and motivate as many people as I can and become a World Champion,” Thomas concluded.