"The versatility" - Kongthoranee readies heavy artillery for Nong-O rematch at ONE Fight Night 31

Third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai isn't resting on his laurels ahead of his rematch with striking legend Nong-O Hama in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31. The Sor Sommai athlete handed the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion a defeat in the first meeting by split decision earlier this year.

This time, he's made some adjustments to his arsenal to prove to the world that his earlier triumph over Nong-O was by no means a fluke. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Kongthoranee said:

"I think the main things [I have been working on] are speed, accuracy, and also the versatility of the weapons."

Kongthoranee dreaming of world title glory in ONE Championship

If he does get the job done inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium on May 2, Kongthoranee—a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion— will be the first fighter to register two triumphs over the Evolve MMA.

More importantly, it'll bring him closer to one of his ultimate goals since signing for the promotion: world title glory.

Kongthoranee admits he's been inspired by fellow Thai warriors, who have obtained ONE gold in the promotion, and he'd do his best to unlock that dream, starting with another big win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 31. In the same interview, the 28-year old added:

"I feel like I've come this far, and I have come to ONE. Of course, I want the other belt to be on my shoulder because I've seen people like Tawanchai [attain the world title in ONE Championship]."

Will he ake a significant step in his quest for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when the promotion returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai on May 2? Let us know below.

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to all active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

