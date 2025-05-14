"The victory was amazing" - Nong-O savors redemption win over Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama couldn't contain his satisfaction after avenging his February defeat to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their hotly anticipated rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. The Thai legend, who fell to a split decision to the Sor Sommai affiliate at ONE Fight Night 28, delivered a commanding performance inside Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium to even the score.

The 38-year-old legend of the sport told the South China Morning Post:

"Yes, the victory was amazing...I'm back in the [winning column]. My ranking doesn't fall, and I feel like the result was impressive for me, and everything is good."

Watch the full interview here:

His redemption victory over the two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion earned Nong-O his first win in the flyweight Muay Thai division of ONE Championship.

The former eight-time ONE world champion hopes to build on this impressive triumph and make a case for himself to enter the world title picture in the division. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title currently remains vacant.

Superbon impressed by Nong-O's durability vs Kongthoranee

Superbon, who cornered Nong-O for his sequel against Kongthoranee, was fully impressed by his teammate's victory inside the Lumpinee Stadium earlier this month.

However, the Superbon Training Camp founder admits it didn't come as much of a surprise.

"The result of hard training shows that no matter how old you are, you can recover and come back to fight because of training."

What is next for the Thai legend remains to be seen. However, if he can produce more magical nights inside the Circle, there's every reason to believe that it won't be long before he makes another charge to 26 pounds of gold.

North American fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 31 can rewatch the entire card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

