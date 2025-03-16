“The wait is over” - Marat Grigorian beaming with excitement for "epic" Takeru-Rodtang super fight at ONE 172

Marat Grigorian is excited to see Takeru Segawa finally square off with Rodtang. After years of debating and anticipation, ONE Championship is about to deliver one of the most anticipated fights in combat sports history.

On Sunday, March 23, the two P4P greats will go toe-to-toe in a kickboxing super fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Grigorian, who will also compete at ONE 172, recently shared his excitement for the highly anticipated headliner during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

"This is going to be a really good fight," Grigorian said. "I can’t wait to see it and the fans can’t wait to see it. The wait is over. Takeru versus Rodtang will be epic."

Combined, Rodtang and Takeru have more than 300 career wins and a slew of championships. Rodtang, of course, is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder while 'The Natural Born Crusher' is the only three-division K-1 champion in promotional history.

Marat Grigorian welcomes Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono to the big stage at ONE 172

Before fans are treated to Taker vs. Rodtang in The Land of the Rising Sun, they'll see a series of exciting matchups, including the return of Marat Grigorian.

The former three-time GLORY Kickboxing king will be seeking his second straight win and 69th overall when he meets Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono at ONE 172.

"You know, Japanese athletes are very strong-minded," Grigorian said of his opponent. "They never give up. They always move forward. And he's also a very good kickboxer. So it'll be a very interesting fight for the kickboxing world."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

