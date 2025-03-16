  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “The wait is over” - Marat Grigorian beaming with excitement for "epic" Takeru-Rodtang super fight at ONE 172

“The wait is over” - Marat Grigorian beaming with excitement for "epic" Takeru-Rodtang super fight at ONE 172

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 16, 2025 07:28 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian is excited to see Takeru Segawa finally square off with Rodtang. After years of debating and anticipation, ONE Championship is about to deliver one of the most anticipated fights in combat sports history.

Ad

On Sunday, March 23, the two P4P greats will go toe-to-toe in a kickboxing super fight at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Grigorian, who will also compete at ONE 172, recently shared his excitement for the highly anticipated headliner during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is going to be a really good fight," Grigorian said. "I can’t wait to see it and the fans can’t wait to see it. The wait is over. Takeru versus Rodtang will be epic."
Ad

Combined, Rodtang and Takeru have more than 300 career wins and a slew of championships. Rodtang, of course, is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder while 'The Natural Born Crusher' is the only three-division K-1 champion in promotional history.

Marat Grigorian welcomes Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono to the big stage at ONE 172

Before fans are treated to Taker vs. Rodtang in The Land of the Rising Sun, they'll see a series of exciting matchups, including the return of Marat Grigorian.

Ad

The former three-time GLORY Kickboxing king will be seeking his second straight win and 69th overall when he meets Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono at ONE 172.

Ad
"You know, Japanese athletes are very strong-minded," Grigorian said of his opponent. "They never give up. They always move forward. And he's also a very good kickboxer. So it'll be a very interesting fight for the kickboxing world."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी