"The woke sh*t" - Joe Rogan makes eye-opening claim on America’s ability to combat threats to freedom during brutally honest critique on Canada

Joe Rogan recently highlighted a stark difference between the USA and Canada while criticizing some Canadian societal norms. Rogan mentioned how the USA possesses a vital tool to prevent the implementation of such "wokeness" in the country.

Rogan prefers going unsolicited regarding the topics on his famous podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. The 57-year-old hosted the American writer-TV personality, Steve Rinella, for episode no. 2258 of his podcast. Along with several other discussions, the duo also talked about how the implementation of some policies by the Canadian government has hampered the societal balance in the country.

Several reports and videos on the web showcase that a sizable section of the Canadian population isn't happy with the government's policies related to the legalization of drugs, imposition of gender ideology, and more. However, Rogan highlighted how they were helpless about it due to the absence of the "First Amendment" in their constitution:

"I used to love Canada. I used to say Canada is like American but with twenty percent less douchebags… They were so friendly, they were so nice. I loved it up there. But the woke s*it hit there so hard because they don’t have freedom of speech. They don’t have a first amendment. So when they [the government] start clamping down on your ability to express yourself, there are really disastrous implications."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (13:59):

Joe Rogan asked Donald Trump to make Mexico a US state along with Canada

U.S. President, Donald Trump recently proposed the idea of making Canada the 51st state of the USA. Trump highlighted that the Canadian trade deficit and U.S.-allotted subsidies for Canada are taking a heavy toll on the U.S. itself. He also highlighted several benefits for Canadians to enjoy if they accept his proposal.

Rogan highlighted Trump's expression with an Instagram post, mentioning his wish to include Mexico in the USA. The caption of his post read:

"I say we let Mexico in too."

