"The world of Boxing is such a circus" - TJ Dillashaw reveals why he is open to fighting Floyd Mayweather

TJ Dillashaw has admitted that he is open to a fight against Floyd Mayweather. The former UFC bantamweight champion made it known that the only reason he would take a fight with Mayweather is because of the finances involved.

The returning bantamweight sensation added that the world of Boxing is a circus and also mentioned that his stats are equivalent to Logan Paul, who will be fighting Mayweather next.

In an interview with Mike Swick, TJ Dillashaw also went off on the YouTubers who have switched to Boxing and are making a vast amount of money through the sport.

"Man, the world of Boxing is such a circus. Yeah, I guess my stats are just fine to take that fight. It just ruins the sport man, I mean, obviously, I would take it for the finances, right. Such an awesome thing but it's just so crazy what's going on right now. The YouTubers are making that kind of money and fighting."

Floyd Mayweather will indeed fight Logan Paul next. The two were set for a showdown in February but the fight has been delayed since then and has been postponed to a later date.

TJ Dillashaw is set for his return to the UFC within a short period of time

TJ Dillashaw has served his suspension and is set to make his return to the UFC. The former UFC bantamweight champion last fought in 2019 when he lost to Henry Cejudo within 32 seconds in their bantamweight title fight.

TJ Dillashaw's last win was in 2018 when he beat former teammate Cody Garbrandt in their rematch. Now set for his return, TJ could end up fighting Jose Aldo. The veteran Brazilian has been calling out Dillashaw and also put the former champion on notice after his last win over Marlon Vera.

It remains to be seen what plans the UFC has in store for TJ Dillashaw. The former UFC bantamweight champion has also been called out on multiple occasions by Cory Sandhagen, who seems to be in the prime position to challenge for the title next but also believes the UFC might give a shot to Dillashaw upon his immediate return.