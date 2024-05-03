"The world recognizes Chinese kickboxing" - Wei Rui on the significance of becoming China's first-ever K-1 world champion

Chinese kickboxing superstar and former multi-time K-1 world champion Wei Rui is all set to make his ONE Championship debut this weekend. But the 32-year-old combat sports veteran can't help but look back at his history-making performance that put China on the kickboxing world map.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Wei Rui talked about the significance of becoming a K-1 world champion.

The 32-year-old said:

"I think this is a milestone not only for me, but also for Chinese kickboxing. The world recognizes myself and Chinese kickboxing."

"I think my commercial value [also] got a big improvement."

Wei Rui is one of the most revered kickboxers in the world today and is arguably the best kickboxer to come out of China. Now, he has to prove he belongs amongst the world's best in ONE Championship.

Wei Rui is set to face former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto of Japan at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Wei Rui not ruling out Muay Thai stint in ONE Championship: "I will consider Muay Thai"

ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, is home to the best strikers on the planet across Muay Thai and kickboxing. Wei Rui knows this, and says he is open to competing in 'the art of eight limbs' if he gets past Hiroki Akimoto at ONE Fight Night 22.

He told ONE Championship:

"I want to stay focused on the current fight right now. If it's a perfect fight, I will consider Muay Thai later."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Wei Rui's ONE debut.